Racist Who Followed Black Man Home To Call Him The N-Word Is Jobless And His Life Is ‘Thoroughly Ruined’

Spare us the white tears.

A raging racist named Jeff Whitman of Columbus, Ohio, is shedding white tears because his life is completely ruined. After he nearly sideswiped Charles Lovett, a Black man, on the highway, he followed him home — in his work vehicle that clearly read “Uriah’s Heating, Cooling and Refrigeration.” He went on an n-word tirade that was caught on camera, and now everyone knows who he is.

Originally, Whitman refused to apologize. He is now whining that he lost everything. According to The Columbus Dispatch, he said in a voicemail to reporter Theodore Decker, “It was an awful mistake and obviously I don’t know how to explain it, and it’s ruined my life and it’s ruined my family’s life. I’m out of business, I’m completely out, I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again.“ He added, “This has completely and thoroughly ruined my life.”

Decker got Whitman on the phone, at which time he denied being a bigot and said, “I just don’t understand the intensity of the hate” and “I was just trying to address the rudeness.”

In case you missed, Whitman told Lovett, “I just want to let you know what a n***er you are.” He also said, “You feel entitled because you get everything for free,” and “you live in a world where you feel entitled to treat people differently. I’m glad I’m able to tell you this, dude. Face to face.” What a way to “address the rudeness.”

Watch the disturbing below:

Racist Who Followed Black Man Home To Call Him The N-Word Is Jobless And His Life Is ‘Thoroughly Ruined’ was originally published on newsone.com

