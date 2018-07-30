CLOSE
Bobby Brown Denies Abuse Against Whitney Houston: ‘The Public Record Is Wrong’

2018 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Bobby Brown is promoting his upcoming miniseries The Bobby Brown Story on BET and used a recent Q+A to reverse his admission that he physically hit his late ex-wife Whitney Houston.

Earlier this year, Brown revealed plans to open a domestic violence shelter in honor of his daughter Bobbi Kristina. When asked about his history with Houston, including ‘the public record’ from the infamous 911 call in 2003, which he claimed “is wrong.” Brown reportedly hit Whitney leaving her with a bruised cheek and split lip.

According to Brown, narratives surrounding his bad boy persona are misconceptions. “I think the bad boy image came from me being on stage, not from me being a human being. If you see me in person, meet in person somewhere, you won’t call me a bad guy. You’d call me Bobby.”

Brown says he doesn’t have regrets from his past and isn’t sure what advice he would give to his younger self. “Because everything I’ve been through in my life, it’s made me the man I am,” he replied. “I don’t have regrets. I have bad feelings about some of the choices I’ve made.”

The Bobby Brown Story, starring Woody McClain and Gabrielle Dennis, airs on BET, September 4th and 5th.

