What Went Into DJ Khaled’s Crazy New Video “No Brainer?” [Exclusive Interview]

Angie Ange got the exclusive with DJ Khaled after he took the stage on the “On The Run II” Tour at Fed Ex Field and it’s exactly the motivation you needed. What went into the amazing new video “No Brainer” which features Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo and his son Asahd Khaled engaging in “mogul talk.” Khaled also gives his father influences and why “when you feed your children with greatness and love, you’re gonna get that back a trillion times.”
Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram
19 photos Launch gallery
Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram
1. The key is to always hold your family down.1 of 19
2. Special cloth alert.2 of 19
3. Secure the bag.3 of 19
4. Vibes.4 of 19
5. The key to winning is hard work and patience.5 of 19
6. You can do anything you put your mind to, so don’t ever play yourself.6 of 19
7. A baby’s work never ends.7 of 19
8. Skrt skrrrrt8 of 19
9. Look ma, no hands!9 of 19
10. Got the baddest chick in the game smelling my face.10 of 19
11. We The Best!!11 of 19
12. Grateful debuted at no. 1! Daddy, we did it!12 of 19
13. When the beat drops…13 of 19
14. They didn’t want me to drop my first album at 8 months, so I dropped my first album at 8 months!!14 of 19
15. The key is to never let them see you sweat.15 of 19
16. Fan love.16 of 19
17. Bag secured.17 of 19
18. Asahd for President.18 of 19
19. The key is to keep smiling.19 of 19
