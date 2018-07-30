What Went Into DJ Khaled’s Crazy New Video “No Brainer?” [Exclusive Interview]

Angie Ange got the exclusive with DJ Khaled after he took the stage on the “On The Run II” Tour at Fed Ex Field and it’s exactly the motivation you needed. What went into the amazing new video “No Brainer” which features Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo and his son Asahd Khaled engaging in “mogul talk.” Khaled also gives his father influences and why “when you feed your children with greatness and love, you’re gonna get that back a trillion times.”

