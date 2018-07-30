What Went Into DJ Khaled’s Crazy New Video “No Brainer?” [Exclusive Interview]

Radio One Exclusive
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Angie Ange got the exclusive with DJ Khaled after he took the stage on the “On The Run II” Tour at Fed Ex Field and it’s exactly the motivation you needed. What went into the amazing new video “No Brainer” which features Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo and his son Asahd Khaled engaging in “mogul talk.” Khaled also gives his father influences and why “when you feed your children with greatness and love, you’re gonna get that back a trillion times.”

RELATED: Does Chloe X Halle Babysit The Carter Twins?

RELATED: DJ Khaled Plans To Drop His Own Soap (Not Like That)

Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

19 photos Launch gallery

Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

Continue reading Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

In less than a year, Baby Asahd has charmed the pants off of us with his daring smile and upbeat personality.

 

What Went Into DJ Khaled’s Crazy New Video “No Brainer?” [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 4 hours ago
07.31.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce Granted Unprecedented Control Over Vogue Shoot; Hires…
 4 hours ago
07.31.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia Fears For Her Sons’…
 14 hours ago
07.31.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Lyrica Allegedly Wanted To Sample Safaree-Flavored…
 14 hours ago
07.31.18
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 21 hours ago
07.31.18
Wow: Homeless Man Passes Out Resumes On The…
 21 hours ago
07.31.18
J. Cole Just Added Jaden Smith And EarthGang…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
Bobby Brown Denies Abuse Against Whitney Houston: ‘The…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
Kimberly Bryant Gets Real About How To Achieve…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Recounts The Time She Was In…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
Salute: King James Brings School To Akron, Ohio…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
Reverse Bow Wow Challenge: Bow Wow Says He’s…
 23 hours ago
07.31.18
Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To…
 23 hours ago
07.31.18
Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003…
 24 hours ago
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close