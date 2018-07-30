CLOSE
Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends

Don't lose yourself.

McDonald's

Source: Getty / Getty

No matter how you feel about McDonald’s, the fast food restaurant will find some way to keep you hooked whether you like it or not.

This time, they’re hitting folks with the MacCoin.

The promotional bid comes as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

According to CNBC, starting at the lunch rush on Thursday, August 2, people can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants in the U.S.

The MacCoin can be used to purchase another Big Mac…

…obviously.

 

The promotion will run for the rest of 2018 in the U.S. and other participating countries. Thursday was selected as the release date because it’ll mark the 100th birthday of Jim Delligatti, who invented, you guessed it, the Big Mac. The MacCoin will have five different designs, coinciding with the five decades the Big Mac was selling.

McDonald’s sold 1.3 billion Big Macs last year, so this promotion is sure to fill tummies and bring more bucks to Ronald McDonald.

 

We’ll try not to judge you if some MacCoins slip from your bag of quarters at the laundry mat.

 

Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

