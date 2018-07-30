CLOSE
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin Who Was Shot On Instagram Live

Police Tape

Source: Bruno Vincent / Getty

Up and coming Florida rapper Project Youngin‘ was shot on Monday while sitting in his car, flexing money on Instagram.

Fans of the 23-year old emcee took to social media to express their shock over the senseless shooting.

No word on Youngin’s condition after the shooting. But we’ll keep you posted on the latest.

Hit the flip to check out a few facts about the Florida rapper.

