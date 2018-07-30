CLOSE
WATCH: Beyonce Fan Slays Dance Moves, He Did Not Disappoint!

Kevin Miles shared a recent video from his time at the “On The Run II” tour. In the video, Beyonce points to Miles’ section and orders the audience to dance along to her routine to ‘O.T. Genasis’ “Everybody Mad”.

He did not disappoint! Watch below!

A Writer Perfectly Summarizes ‘Thin Privilege’ In Epic Twitter Thread

