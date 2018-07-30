Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, did the Samuel L. Jackson in DJango Unchained Challenge. He publicly said that he has never protested the anthem and that the field, “isn’t the time or venue” to do so. Is his contract almost up? Was this a ploy to please Jerry Jones keep his spot on the team? Either way what basically heard was,”I’m Dak and I make Trump supporters proud!”

Huggy Lowdown: 'Dak Lives Matter'

