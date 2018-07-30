Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, did the Samuel L. Jackson in DJango Unchained Challenge. He publicly said that he has never protested the anthem and that the field, “isn’t the time or venue” to do so. Is his contract almost up? Was this a ploy to please Jerry Jones keep his spot on the team? Either way what basically heard was,”I’m Dak and I make Trump supporters proud!”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Huggy Lowdown: ‘Dak Lives Matter’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
17 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 17
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 17
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 17
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 17
5. RED ALERT5 of 17
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 17
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 17
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 17
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 17
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 17
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 17
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 17
13. PERFECT IN PLAID13 of 17
14. HARK THE HERRINGBONE14 of 17
15. PRETTY IN PINK15 of 17
16. BE THE PRESENT16 of 17
17. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS17 of 17
comments – add yours