Roland Martin: Jeffery Osborne Gives Back In A Big Way

| 07.30.18
Four time Grammy nominee, Mr. “woo woo,” Jeffrey Osborne tours the world and still finds the time to give back.

In 2012 Osborne founded the Jeffery Osborne Foundation and the Jeffery Osborne Celebrity Classic, to give back. Over the past 6 years, the foundation has given more than $1 million to his home town of Providence, Road Island.

Children are the inspiration for the foundation, “we’re trying to make their dreams come alive,” Osborne said. The non-profit foundation partners with organizations that focus on bringing the arts back to public schools; as well as organizations that provide safe haven for families in need.

