Fans are raving about Kendrick Lamar’s acting performance on Power last night. Since he already has a Grammy and a Pulitzer, fans are now expecting him to get an Emmy for his role as Laces the fiend on STARZ’ hit series.
Watch the episode preview below and hit the jump to see fan feedback to K. Dot’s acting debut.
Damn Homie: See Kendrick Lamar Play An Addict In His Acting Debut On ‘Power’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
