CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Smh.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake Performs At The O2 Arena

Source: Ian Gavan / Getty

Kiki about to have people out here getting killed.

In Boynton Beach, Florida one Instagrammer, Jaylen Norwood, tried the #InMyFeelingsChallenge after jumping out of a moving vehicle. Instead of just dancing to the Drake song, Jaylen wanted to go an extra mile and jump on the hood of an oncoming car.

He planned the whole stunt with his friends, but things went wrong when Jaylen slipped on a wet spot on the road. Thus, instead of jumping on the car he collided with the oncoming vehicle.

Jaylen came out of the incident okay, but not without a few bloodied scratches.

You can peep the graphic clip for yourself below.

 

Authorities such as the National Transportation Safety Board, have been warning about the risks of doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge alongside a car.

 

Social media stars in Abu Dhabi have even gotten arrested after officials said their dancing “endangered lives, offended public morals and violated the traffic law”.

So the question is…do you love Kiki so much to get arrested…or worse?

Swipe through to peep the various ways the #InMyFeelingsChallenge can go wrong and be safe out here!

Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Valentine's Music Festival: Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and El Debarge
Bobby Brown Says He Never Abused Whitney, Says…
 32 mins ago
07.30.18
‘Power’ Recap: A Rat Is Only A Rat…
 11 hours ago
07.30.18
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 15 hours ago
07.30.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 18 hours ago
07.30.18
George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin…
 19 hours ago
07.30.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 20 hours ago
07.30.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
Sunday Jam Session: These Dancers Go Awf On…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
9 items
10 Superheroes That Were Portrayed By Black Actors
 22 hours ago
07.29.18
Shook: Watch This Pre-Schooler Go Off On Her…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
We Live: Dog Steals GoPro And Records Illest…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Barack And Michelle Obama Get Their Party On…
 24 hours ago
07.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close