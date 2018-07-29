CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shook: Watch This Pre-Schooler Go Off On Her Teacher

1 reads
Leave a comment
Multi-ethnic children with colorful lollipops outdoors on summer vacations

Source: wundervisuals / Getty

You know how they say that some kids have been here before? This would be one of those children. This little girl couldn’t be more than 4 years old but the way she goes off on her pre-school teacher who put her in time out is proof that there’s a grown woman trapped in her tiny body.

Shook: Watch This Pre-Schooler Go Off On Her Teacher was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Shook: Watch This Pre-Schooler Go Off On Her Teacher

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Valentine's Music Festival: Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and El Debarge
Bobby Brown Says He Never Abused Whitney, Says…
 32 mins ago
07.30.18
‘Power’ Recap: A Rat Is Only A Rat…
 11 hours ago
07.30.18
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 15 hours ago
07.30.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 18 hours ago
07.30.18
George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin…
 19 hours ago
07.30.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 20 hours ago
07.30.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
Sunday Jam Session: These Dancers Go Awf On…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
9 items
10 Superheroes That Were Portrayed By Black Actors
 22 hours ago
07.29.18
Shook: Watch This Pre-Schooler Go Off On Her…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
We Live: Dog Steals GoPro And Records Illest…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Barack And Michelle Obama Get Their Party On…
 24 hours ago
07.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close