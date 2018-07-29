You know how they say that some kids have been here before? This would be one of those children. This little girl couldn’t be more than 4 years old but the way she goes off on her pre-school teacher who put her in time out is proof that there’s a grown woman trapped in her tiny body.

There’s a grown woman trapped inside this lil girl 😩😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/MFjioeZ31q — 8/02♌️ (@BajanShvm) July 27, 2018

Shook: Watch This Pre-Schooler Go Off On Her Teacher was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

