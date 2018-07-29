CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Restaurant Manager Gets Fired After Demanding Black Woman Prepay For Meal

A video of the incident went viral.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A manager at a popular Kansas City, Missouri restaurant found himself on the unemployment line after uproar over a video that purported to capture him racially profiling a Black customer who ordered a meal.

SEE ALSO: Black Women Fight Back Against Racial Profiling At Harlem Restaurant

Tomfooleries’ co-owner Shelly Bloom fired the manager, who identified himself as “Preston” in the video clip, on July 22, one day after the Black woman posted her video on social media, The Kansas City Star reported on Friday.

Bloom declined to explain the exact reason why the manager was terminated. However, it’s apparently related to his treatment of Xzaviera Vaqua when she tried to place an order at the restaurant on July 19.

“I honestly feel like I was discriminated against and racially profiled,” the 37-year-old Kansas City woman said.

On the video, which received more than 115,000 views by Sunday, the exchange is heard between Vaqua and the manager that lasted about 45 seconds. Vaqua explains to him that she has concerns about his demand that she “secure a tab” to eat in the restaurant.

“I can’t just pay for my food?” she asks.

“You can pay for it after you eat. We don’t have to use the credit card but we have to secure the tab,” he says.

“I’ll pay for my food, cash, up front. I don’t feel comfortable with nobody walking around with my card all night.”

After an increasingly heated discussion about how long Vaqua expected to stay in the restaurant, the manager asks her to leave.

“You know what, we’re done. Go ahead and go,” he says.

About 10 protesters gathered outside Tomfooleries’ on Thursday.

Rheana McRow, one of the protesters, also had a payment dispute at the restaurant. McRow, who is Black, captured part of the exchange on video, which was posted on Facebook.

Catina Taylor, another protester, called for a boycott over the treatment of Vaqua. “She just wanted something downtown. Her daughter was coming off chemotherapy,” Taylor said, according to KCTV.

Here’s Vaqua’s video clip:

 

SEE ALSO:

Santa Monica Police Defend Pulling A Gun On Ving Rhames At His Home

Report: Charlamagne’s DNA Not Found In Accuser’s Rape Kit

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

Restaurant Manager Gets Fired After Demanding Black Woman Prepay For Meal was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Valentine's Music Festival: Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and El Debarge
Bobby Brown Says He Never Abused Whitney, Says…
 33 mins ago
07.30.18
‘Power’ Recap: A Rat Is Only A Rat…
 11 hours ago
07.30.18
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 15 hours ago
07.30.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 19 hours ago
07.30.18
George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin…
 19 hours ago
07.30.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 20 hours ago
07.30.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
Sunday Jam Session: These Dancers Go Awf On…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
9 items
10 Superheroes That Were Portrayed By Black Actors
 22 hours ago
07.29.18
Shook: Watch This Pre-Schooler Go Off On Her…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
We Live: Dog Steals GoPro And Records Illest…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Barack And Michelle Obama Get Their Party On…
 24 hours ago
07.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close