Raheem DeVaughn, the “love king of r&b,” will be performing in the Family Expo at the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

DeVaughn began calling himself the “love king of r&b” before the fans caught on to the title because of the love that he has for his community.

His Love Life Foundation places emphasis on HIV/AIDS, domestic violence, mental illness, autism, cancer, education, music and the arts. He says it’s in “the crawl stage,” but it’s doing great and “following the footsteps of the Tom Joyner Foundation.”

The singer’s sixth album, Decade Of A Love King comes out October 19.

Check out his foundation's official video:

Raheen Devaughn Talks ‘Decade Of A Love King’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

