Inside Her Story: Which Woman Are You?

| 07.27.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Jeanine Staples in an effort to teach woman to recognize how they show up in relationships.

Dr. Staples is the founder of the Supreme Love Project, she coaches women and teaches them how to heal the terrors caused by past abuse and marginalization that they have experienced.

The Doctor says this is so important to understand because, “by the time you get to womanhood you’ve experienced some sort of trauma by default.”

The trauma that you have experienced affects how you show up and behave in relationships, the toxic ways women show up are, the main chick, side chick, Bonnie, b-word, and victim.

To identify which toxic identity you may take on, listen to the audio above and click here to take the love identity quiz.

