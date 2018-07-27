Carl Payne: “This Is The Smartest Dumbest thing I’ve Ever Done”

TJMS
| 07.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The hilarious Carl Payne, best known best as Cole from Martin, is now into stand up comedy!

He’s been a comic for about a year and, “this is the smartest dumbest thing that [he’s] ever done.” He enjoys it so much that he can’t believe he didn’t get into it earlier. The transition from “classically trained actor” to comic wasn’t a difficult one to make, he studies the “legendary” just like he does with acting.

Rumors of a Martin reboot have been circulating for a while now. Those rumors were intensified when former cast mates were photographed leaving a meeting, “that wasn’t staged at all,” no one had any idea cameras would be there.

The reboot is still just an idea that they’re playing with, they need to find the right network to pick it up and most importantly Payne says, “we don’t want to mess up a legacy.”

You can see Payne this at the Arlington Improv this weekend.

Thu 8PM | Fri 7:30PM & 9:45PM | Sat 7PM & 9:30PM | Sun 7:30PM

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Carl Payne: “This Is The Smartest Dumbest thing I’ve Ever Done” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Carl Payne: “This Is The Smartest Dumbest thing I’ve Ever Done”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out…
 14 hours ago
07.27.18
45 items
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best…
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling…
 21 hours ago
07.27.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 22 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 22 hours ago
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close