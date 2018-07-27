Huggy Lowdown Old A** Bama Of The Week

07.27.18
Billionaire, Jerry Jones is the bama of the week! The Cowboys owner is requiring his players to stand “in the field” for the national anthem. He doesn’t care what the NFL says, “no if’s, and’s or butt’s in the locker room!” Congrats Mr. Jones, you are the “old a** bama of the week!”

