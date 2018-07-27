#TJMS25: Remembering Stephanie Robinson

TJMS
| 07.27.18
The TJMS remembers commentator Stephanie Robinson. During her 5 years with The TJMS, Robinson brought her fresh perspective to everything that she did.

Robinson is a Harvard Law School lecturer, author, former Chief Counsel to Senator Edward M. Kennedy, a Faculty Dean at Harvard College, and the former President and CEO of The Jamestown Project.

