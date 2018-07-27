CLOSE
National
Freebies And Deals: National Chicken Wing Day Is This Sunday July 29th

franks red hot sauce

Source: Coriya Faulkner

National Chicken Wing Day is one of the best holidays of the year. Be sure to have plenty of ranch or blue-cheese dipping sauce on hand to consume mass quantities of chicken wings on Sunday. The deal experts at Offers.com have put together a list of the best chicken wing deals and freebies.

Buffalo Wild Wings: On July 29, get free snack-sized wings with any wing purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings. This offer is for dine-in customers only.

Hooters: Buy any 10 wings, get 10 boneless wings free on July 29 at Hooters.

World Market: World Market has some unique wing sauces, rubs and seasonings that you won’t find at your average supermarket. Use code SAVEBIG10 to get 10% off any online order.

Wingstop: Wingstop is offering five free wings with any in-restaurant purchases this Sunday. You’re able to choose between boneless or traditional, and they’re even bringing back their coveted Spicy Korean Q flavor.

