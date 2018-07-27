Freebies And Deals: National Chicken Wing Day Is This Sunday July 29th

National Chicken Wing Day is one of the best holidays of the year. Be sure to have plenty of ranch or blue-cheese dipping sauce on hand to consume mass quantities of chicken wings on Sunday. The deal experts at Offers.com have put together a list of the best chicken wing deals and freebies.

Buffalo Wild Wings: On July 29, get free snack-sized wings with any wing purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings. This offer is for dine-in customers only.

Hooters: Buy any 10 wings, get 10 boneless wings free on July 29 at Hooters.

World Market: World Market has some unique wing sauces, rubs and seasonings that you won’t find at your average supermarket. Use code SAVEBIG10 to get 10% off any online order.

Wingstop: Wingstop is offering five free wings with any in-restaurant purchases this Sunday. You’re able to choose between boneless or traditional, and they’re even bringing back their coveted Spicy Korean Q flavor.

