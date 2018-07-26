CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt Proposal Hurts Students Screwed Over By Shady Schools

Betsy DeVos has proposed new guidelines that could make it harder for vulnerable students to seek debt relief or forgiveness.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Trump administration officials keep causing controversy.

This time, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed new student debt rules on Wednesday that critics have lambasted as a move to protect fraudulent schools instead of students, The New York Times reported.

RELATED: Why Betsy DeVos Dismantling For-Profit Colleges Fraud Probe Matters To Black Students

If approved, the guidelines present a lot of challenges for vulnerable students, particularly those of color who are frequently targeted in advertising by for-profit colleges. The Devos-recommended, Trump-approved proposal limits loan forgiveness for students defrauded by those colleges — guidelines that go against Obama-era protections.

Did the Trump administration somehow forget that there is a full-blown student debt crisis raining down hellfire on borrowers of color?

Borrowers are also being challenged to meet a higher burden of proof, providing extensive evidence of “deep financial distress” to file for debt relief.

There’s also more invasion of privacy that students will have to deal with in seeking debt forgiveness: The department could require that they disclose personal information that may have “impacted their job prospects” after college such as any drug test results, health issues or work-related performance evaluations.

Students also will have to make a stronger case against higher education institutions guilty of having misled them if the proposal moves forward. There would be a federal standard introduced about what constitutes “misrepresentation” concerning the institutions, with student fraud claims against schools being required to show “reckless disregard” through false or deceptive means. However, failing institutions, including those with increases in student loan defaults or court judgments, would face some penalties.

The proposal could go into effect in July 2019 with the department set to take public comments for 30 days. The department would also save about $700 million annually with not having to honor as many loan forgiveness claims.

Major damages would be incurred by students, including having no real recourse against schools who use predatory recruitment tactics, critics said. Those schools would be able to review student claims of fraud themselves and have the chance to provide evidence in their defense under the proposal.

“The Department of Education is turning a blind eye to widespread fraud and abuse at for-profit schools that left thousands of students in debt without a meaningful education,” Suzanne Martindale, a senior attorney for Consumers Union, an advocacy nonprofit, said. “Instead of helping defrauded students cancel their debts and move on with their lives, these proposed rules would shield poor-performing schools from being held accountable for their misconduct.”

SEE ALSO:

Racist Follows Black Man Home: ‘I Want To Let You Know What A N***er You Are

Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of Unsanitary Kitchen Before Restaurant Gets Closed

Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Today would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. As the world celebrates his life, check out Madiba's most powerful speeches.

No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt Proposal Hurts Students Screwed Over By Shady Schools was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out…
 12 hours ago
07.27.18
45 items
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 21 hours ago
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close