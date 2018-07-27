Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With A Category Five Tell-All Book

Omarosa Manigault Newman got the boot from the White House in December — or as she likes to call it, “resigned.” Since then, she did a stint on Celebrity Big Brother but has surprisingly been off the radar for a few months. Until now — her book drops August 14 and she is allegedly getting her revenge on Donald Trump.

The tell-all is titled Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, published by Gallery Books, which claims it will be an “explosive, jaw-dropping account.” The press release states her relationship with Trump “has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story.”

No word on what tea she is spilling, but back in January, it was reported by Life & Style that Omarosa has dirt on Trump and his relationship with Melania Trump, “‘She knows how much time they spend together and whether or not they even sleep in the same bedroom,’ says a source. ‘How much does Melania have to put up with? Does she really agree with her husband’s stance on things? Does she believe any of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him or are they all lies? Does she plan to divorce him once they’re out of the White House? All these questions could be answered.’” One political analyst claimed Omarosa could be Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare.”

When Omarosa originally left the White House there were reports she was seeking a ten-million dollar book deal, but she couldn’t find a publisher that would come anywhere close to match that price. No word on how much she profited from this book, but we all know Omarosa has no loyalty. She is all about media attention. Nonetheless, Trump will undoubtedly come for her with everything he’s got.

After all, Omarosa is the monster Trump created.

