CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling Papers II’ On ‘Hot Ones’

The O.G. tries to avoid blowing his high on the wings of death

0 reads
Leave a comment
Wiz Khalifa Visits 92Q In Baltimore

Source: Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) / Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq)

On this week’s episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, platinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa takes on the wings of death with host Sean Evans.

With the wrath of the wings of death in his system, Wiz goes through and breaks down everything from his Weed Olympics with Snoop Dogg, to his love for the Diplomats, and even explains why Pittsburgh’s Primanti Bros. still holds the crown for most innovative sandwich in America.

Peep the entire episode below to find out if Wiz makes it through all 10 wings without blowing his high.

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling Papers II’ On ‘Hot Ones’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling Papers II’ On ‘Hot Ones’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out…
 12 hours ago
07.27.18
45 items
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 21 hours ago
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close