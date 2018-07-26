Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

Bhad Bhabie is back at it again with another theatrical music video for her single “Trust Me” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. With the help of actress Bella Thorne and actor Theo Von, this might be the young rapper’s most entertaining visual yet.

The video open on Danielle Bregoli hanging out in her bedroom, and texting a potential suitor about their first meet-up in person. It is soon revealed that the person on the other end of the phone is not a teen boy, but rather a serial predator–the video chronicles her and Thorne trying to catch a predator.

