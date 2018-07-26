CLOSE
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots

Have mercy!

One medical group came for blood when they pretty much dragged anyone who wasn’t getting their vaccinations.

The Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters — an advocacy group concerned with vaccination rates — released a sign that one doctor had the nerve to put up in their office.

The sign goes from zero to 100 real quick, by threatening severe illness and even death if you don’t get your shots. Check out the words for yourself below…

Well damn!

 

When’s the next available appointment?!

