CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions

He's got quite the impressive collection

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' 'Miles Ahead' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Lenny Kravitz stopped by the offices over at GQ this week to show off some of his favorite items that he owns.

The musical legend shows reveals his most prized possessions, which include items most of us would absolutely kill to have in our personal collection. These include Muhammad Ali’s boots from his final fight, Jimi Hendrix‘s set list from Woodstock, James Brown‘s jumpsuit from his performance before “The Rumble in the Jungle” boxing match, John Lennon‘s sweater that Yoko Ono gave to Mr. Kravitz, and a photo of the first concert Lenny went to: The Jackson 5 performing at Madison Square Garden.

Yep, pretty insane.

Check out the entire video below to hear Lenny Kravitz speak on the importance of all these incredible items.

 

Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out…
 12 hours ago
07.27.18
45 items
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 21 hours ago
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close