Shaun King: Conservatives Are Complaining

TJMS
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

About 14 months ago, former FBI director Bob Mueller was appointed to be a special investigator into the role of Russia in the 2016 election.

Conservatives are complaining that he’s taking too long, even though he’s actually making progress on the case. He has gotten a number of guilty pleas and is receiving cooperation from witnesses. Never mind the fact that it has shown evidence of a full blown conspiracy to undermine the 2016 presidential election.

But, when it comes to the Eric Garner case they’re fine with the fact that the government has been investigating for 49 months. Most likely this is because the “investigation” into Garner’s murder is a distraction to keep the public quiet. Emmitt Till was murdered 63 years ago and the government is still “investigating.”

So why do long investigations suddenly bother them?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Shaun King: Conservatives Are Complaining was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Shaun King: Conservatives Are Complaining

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Big Ass Chainz: 16 Flashy Pics Of The…
 8 hours ago
07.26.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Play With A Bug…
 9 hours ago
07.26.18
Divers swim with green sea turtle
Police Officer Tries To Move Turtle Out Of…
 11 hours ago
07.26.18
14 items
Blue Ivy Is A Whole #Mood On The…
 11 hours ago
07.26.18
TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos…
 21 hours ago
07.26.18
The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close