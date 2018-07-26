Shaun King: Conservatives Are Complaining

About 14 months ago, former FBI director Bob Mueller was appointed to be a special investigator into the role of Russia in the 2016 election.

Conservatives are complaining that he’s taking too long, even though he’s actually making progress on the case. He has gotten a number of guilty pleas and is receiving cooperation from witnesses. Never mind the fact that it has shown evidence of a full blown conspiracy to undermine the 2016 presidential election.

But, when it comes to the Eric Garner case they’re fine with the fact that the government has been investigating for 49 months. Most likely this is because the “investigation” into Garner’s murder is a distraction to keep the public quiet. Emmitt Till was murdered 63 years ago and the government is still “investigating.”

So why do long investigations suddenly bother them?

