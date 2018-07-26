Police: White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status

For the second time this week, a Black woman has been killed by a white man.

Court documents state that alleged white supremacist Ronald Lee Kidwell, 47, fatally stabbed MeShon Cooper after she told him she was going to disclose the fact that he was HIV-positive.

According the Kansas City Star, Johnson Country police stated that Kidwell told them that Cooper attacked him first with a knife and then threatened to tell everyone” about his HIV status. Kidwell said when he was struck in the hand with her knife, he flipped out, got control of the weapon and stabbed the 43-year-old to death.

Ronald Lee Kidwell murdered MeShon Cooper. Kidwell's family said he is a white supremacist, and don't think this is his first racially-motivated murder. This happened in a Kansas City suburb of Shawnee, KS. https://t.co/VxxouQ0igrhttps://t.co/VxxouQ0igr — nebraska antifa (@antifa_ne) July 24, 2018

“When I get mad, I make the exorcist look like a b&tch,” Kidwell said, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Phone records found between the two on the last day Cooper was seen alive helped police lead them to Kidwell’s home, which they said had an “overwhelming smell of bleach.”

The Kansas City Star reported that when police initially interviewed Kidwell, he swore he didn’t know where Cooper was, but he finally admitted to her murder, telling them he “would never be released from prison.”

Shortly after, he led them to his garage where Cooper’s body was wrapped in trash bags and placed in a trash can.

Kidwell’s daughter, who stressed that the two are estranged, told the newspaper that her father has always been “a monster” and often bragged about being a member of the KKK.

“He’s been a monster his whole life,” Carolyn Foster said. “He’s a true definition of evil.”

She also added that her father would pretend to like people of color just and gain their trust just in order to harm them.

Not surprisingly, this isn’t Kidwell’s first time being arrested for assaulting a Black woman.

The Kansas City Star noted that back in 2011, Kidwell was sentenced to five years in prison for not only hitting a Black woman on the head with a hammer as she slept, but for also raping her.

Currently, Kidwell has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody on $1 million bail. However, the FBI nor the local police will say if they have plans of adding an addition hate crime charge against Kidwell.

Police: White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status was originally published on hellobeautiful.com