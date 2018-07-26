And Cut! 8 Times Anne Hathaway Had Zero Time For Racists, Homophobes & Sexism

Anne Hathaway is tiiide of the ills of the world.

After the tragic murder of the 18-year-old Black woman Nia Wilson, Anne had a message for all her White fam. Check it out below…

Hopefully, we’ll witness more of Anne’s actions in the future.

This isn’t the first time she’s brought attention to a dire issue. She often posts on Instagram calling out racists, homophobes and sexism. Swipe through to peep what foolishness Anne has zero time for and let us know if you’re claiming her as an ally!

