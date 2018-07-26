And Cut! 8 Times Anne Hathaway Had Zero Time For Racists, Homophobes & Sexism

Anne Hathaway is tiiide of the ills of the world.
After the tragic murder of the 18-year-old Black woman Nia Wilson, Anne had a message for all her White fam. Check it out below…
The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man. White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence. Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx Note: the comments for this post are closed. #blacklivesmatter #antiracist #noexcuse #sayhername #earntherighttosayhername
Hopefully, we’ll witness more of Anne’s actions in the future.
This isn’t the first time she’s brought attention to a dire issue. She often posts on Instagram calling out racists, homophobes and sexism. Swipe through to peep what foolishness Anne has zero time for and let us know if you’re claiming her as an ally!
