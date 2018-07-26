Ever wonder how Kevin McCallister would get the job done in Home Alone if he was baked to perfection.
Well you should be ashamed of yourself! That was a PG-rated movie!
Unless…
You were high while watching it and came up with some great ideas…
I’d imagine this was the process for the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-produced flick Stoned Alone.
According to Variety, the movie will follow a “20-something loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip and gets high at home — only to then discover that thieves have broken into his house.”
The movie has no release date yet and is in early development, so I thought I’d whip up a list of who could play the lead stoner — age limitations aside.
Swipe through and find out which star should put one in the air while fending off pesky robbers!
Ryan Reynold’s ‘Home Alone’-Inspired Movie ‘Stoned Alone’ Should Cast These 8 Stars was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com