CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By The Carters Is Our Almost Friday Schmood

0 reads
Leave a comment
'School Of Rock' Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals And Curtain Call

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Laverne Cox is always serving on Instagram — whether it’s fierce looks or sultry Beyonce-esque dance moves.

 

You know our girl loves herself some Beyoncé. So seeing her get down to “APES**T” in her glam rroom is the type of vibe we’re on this Thursday.

When you realize #oitnb is finally coming back for season 6 tomorrow…

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

 

A mood!

 

Yass, lighting!

 

At this point, Laverne should do an Instagram series of herself dancing to Beyonce records. We’d watch!

via GIPHY

Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By The Carters Is Our Almost Friday Schmood was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By The Carters Is Our Almost Friday Schmood

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out…
 12 hours ago
07.27.18
45 items
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 21 hours ago
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close