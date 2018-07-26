Yes, there’s no question about it! Parents should absolutely follow their children. Terri Vaughn follows her 17-year-old son on Instagram and will call him out if he posts something inappropriate. However, she does not follow him on SnapChat. Myra J will follow her kids on every social media platform possible, as long as she’s paying the phone bills she’s following them. You should also learn the meaning behind a few emojis. Terri was shocked to learn that the eggplant didn’t represent the vegetable. Do you follow your kids?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Black Moms Matter: Do You Follow Your Kids On Social Media? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com