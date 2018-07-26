CLOSE
Police Officer Tries To Move Turtle Out Of Street…Turtle Wants NOTHING To Do With The Cop! LOL

Divers swim with green sea turtle

Source: The Asahi Shimbun / Getty

Who knew that turtles could move this quickly???

 

 

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 28, 2018

Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan's Swirly Italian Vacation

24 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan's Swirly Italian Vacation

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s Swirly Italian Vacation

Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan's Swirly Italian Vacation

[caption id="attachment_2988802" align="alignleft" width="781"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Oh the drama! Recently, Michael B. Jordan was spotted on a boat during his Italian vacation surrounded by three bikini-clad white women...and of course, Black Twitter damn near exploded! So much so, that the "Black Panther" actor made a video trying to reassure his fans that he likes all "milk, I like chocolate milk, I like almond milk, strawberry milk,"and even "cinnamon toast crunch milk." That, and he said Italy just doesn't have a lot of Black women. *insert side-eye* Not surprisingly, his explanation didn't help his case, leaving his fans even more divided then before. See for yourself how the debate unfolded on social media.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

