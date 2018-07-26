CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS]

The Carter Kids are a whole Mood on vacation

1 reads
Leave a comment

With the opening night of OTRII happening in Cleveland, Beyonce and Jay-Z stan accounts went ahead and gave the people missing out on the show something else to be happy about, photos of Blue Ivy and her siblings Sir and Rumi Carter enjoying every bit of vacation with their parents!

See the photos below.

RELATED: Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter At OTR II Opener?

RELATED: Blue Ivy Carter Is Growing Up Before Our Eyes! [PHOTOS]

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS]

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos…
 5 hours ago
07.26.18
The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When…
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Damn Homie: Bobby Shmurda’s ‘Hot N***a’ & Other…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame…
 17 hours ago
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close