Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral For Their Luscious Locks

Your model baby's favorite model.

Directly Above Shot Of Boy Playing With Toy In Bathtub

Source: Sajith Mohanan / EyeEm / Getty

One baby on Instagram is serving looks for the gawds, thanks to their full head of hair.

Everyone meet Baby Chanco…

 

And yes, that’s their real hair.

According to allure, the seven-month-old baby was born in Japan back in December 2017 and already had a long length of locks. For most babies, it takes months for hair to start growing in. But Baby Chanco had to stunt on these haters by letting her mane grown far and wide.

 

Her mom started sharing baby pics on Instagram and now Chanco has over 100,000 followers.

Just think of the free shampoo and haircare sponsors she can get!

 

Set.

Swipe through if you want more adorable pictures of Chanco and her beautiful locks!

Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral For Their Luscious Locks was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

