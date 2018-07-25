CLOSE
Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

Source: OLI SCARFF / Getty

Serena Williams Says Frequent Random Drug Tests are Discriminatory

Serena Williams hopped on Twitter to express her feelings about all of the “random” drug screenings she has to endure, which she believes is a discriminatory practice.

 

She tweeted:

 

Deadspin recently reported that Serena has been tested more than five times by June 2018 for this year, which is way more than any man or woman in tennis. We guess thats what comes with being one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

