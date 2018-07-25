CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party

1 reads
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-GREECE-FIRE

Source: VALERIE GACHE / Getty

Nashville Woman Accused Of Setting A House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To A Party

A Nashville woman has been accused of setting fire to a home because she wasn’t invited to a house party. Shameka Howse was arrested and charged with vandalism, aggravated arson and reckless endangerment/assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Howse and an unidentified man pulled up at a house on North 29th Avenue in Nashville and when she began screaming about not being invited to a party at the house.

 

She reportedly walked back to the truck, pulled out a can of lighter fluid and started pouring it over windows of the house and she then took a butane lighter and lit a fire. Howse and the man both sped off as the three people inside worked to put out the fire.

 

The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos…
 5 hours ago
07.26.18
The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When…
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Damn Homie: Bobby Shmurda’s ‘Hot N***a’ & Other…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame…
 17 hours ago
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close