Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party

This woman took "the roof is on fire" a tad too seriously.

A Nashville woman is facing arson, vandalism and reckless endangerment charges after intentionally setting a house on fire, WKRN reports.

According to witnesses, Shameka Howse arrived at the home and walked up to the door of a party yelling and screaming because she was not invited as a guest. In her tantrum, she threatened to burn the house down. Her threats became reality shortly after when she allegedly went to her truck outside, grabbed lighter fluid and threw it at the front window of the home. She then reportedly pulled out a butane lighter and set the house on fire.

Wayment!!! #NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Witnesses told #police that a woman accused of setting a house on #fire did it because she wasn't invited to a #party.  Officers were called to a house on 29th Avenue North June 28 and found three people who said they just extinguished a fire.  The witnesses told officers #ShamekaHowse showed up to the house in a truck driven by a man and ran up to the door yelling and screaming. There was a party happening and Howse was not invited.  According to her arrest affidavit, the witnesses believed Howse was upset because she wasn't invited. The affidavit said Howse threatened to burn the house down and then went to the truck, grabbed a jug of lighter fluid and then threw it at the front window. Howse is then accused of pulling out a butane lighter and setting the house on fire.  Witnesses told police Howse took off running, jumped in the truck and the driver sped away.  The party-goers were able to put the fire out before officers arrived and no one was hurt. There was some damage to the house, especially around the window. Howse is charged with #aggravated #arson, #vandalism and #reckless #endangerment.

Howse fled the scene as the party goers battled the flames. Fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire before officers arrived without injury. The house was partially damaged.

SOURCE: WKRN

Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

