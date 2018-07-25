CLOSE
Faith Evans Now Has A Stevie J Tattoo To Confirm The Marriage Is Real [PHOTO]

Mrs. Jordan is here.

Whew, where do we even begin?

So, last week, Faith Evans and Stevie J tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. That was something considering that Jordan was one of the fabled Hitmen production crew Puff Daddy employed to produce on The Notorious B.I.G.’s albums. Stevie J’s header? A picture of him and Biggie. Who was Faith Evans’ first husband? The guy who told us about steak, cheese eggs, and Welch’s grape!

Now the pair have tattoos to confirm that the whole #MrAndMrsJordan thing isn’t a stunt, it’s real.

VII.XVII.MMXVIII

A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on

Faith debuted her July 17, 2018 tattoo in roman numerals on Instagram with the caption, “Mrs. Jordan.” I guess if the love is that strong, you get it in ink.

