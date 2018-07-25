CLOSE
This Doc Will Help You Understand The Extent Of Demi Lovato’s Battle With Addiction

The fight isn't over yet.

The world is praying for Demi Lovato after she was hospitalized due to an apparent drug overdose this week. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is currently in stable condition, awake, and with her family according to her rep.

In a statement to US Weekly, the rep stated: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

TMZ reported early on that Demi was suffering from a heroin overdose, but the site has since retracted its story. In a more recent update, TMZ reports “The source would not reveal what drug caused her to OD, but as we reported she was given Narcan, which is used to counter the effects of opioids.”

In her 2017 Youtube documentary Simply Complicated, Demi details her longtime battle with addiction, bipolar disorder, and more. Press play to more fully understand her story and keep our girl in your prayers.

This Doc Will Help You Understand The Extent Of Demi Lovato’s Battle With Addiction was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

