Damn Homie: Bobby Shmurda’s ‘Hot N***a’ & Other Confessional Songs That Got Celebs Caught Up

106 & Park Live

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

It’s been 4 whole years since Bobby Shmurda took over the Summer with his hit song “Hot N***a”.

 

The Brooklyn native and the GS9 boys not only had the whole city on fire — it shot Bobby into the stratosphere of Internet fame. How can you forget that dance?

But with fame comes many many eyes on you and lots of folks who want to see you drown. Unfortunately for Bobby, he gave the NYPD exactly what they wanted from him, thanks to his detailed lyrics in “Hot N***a”.

But luckily the young emcee will be free in the year 2020, and hopefully he learned his lesson on discretion. Hit the flip to see more stars who confessed to things in their music and paid the price for it.

