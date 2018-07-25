CLOSE
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”

German Torres

Source: Lou Charles / Nancy Byron

Lou CharLe$ single “Run It Back” has over 42K streams on Spotify and rising.

He’s already been nominated for the Fort Worth Weekly Hip-Hop Artist of The Year, Dallas Observer Rapper To Watch Out For In 2017 and had a placement on CBS’ Criminal Minds last season.

Watch the GlobalGrind premiere of his new video for “Run It Back,” produced by J.Rhodes and directed by German Torres.

