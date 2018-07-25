1 reads Leave a comment
Twitter is having an intense cultural debate and we need your help to get to the bottom of it.
Earlier this week, @cledezma09 tweeted that after Iggy Azalea‘s 2014 hit “Fancy” no one would be able to say “first things first” without thinking “I’m the realest.” It didn’t take long for all hell to break loose because, um, Biggie fans say it with us: “First things first, I POPPA!”
But we weren’t the only ones who chimed in…Nicki‘s Barbz didn’t let us forget her “Monster” verse and J. Cole fans say he has some claim to the “First Things First” throne too.
Chime in!
The Babies Of Hip Hop N' R&B Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes
19 photos Launch gallery
The Babies Of Hip Hop N' R&B Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes
1. Harlem x Cali x King1 of 19
2. Kody x Kalea x Jordan2 of 19
3. Saint x Chicago3 of 19
4. Asahd!4 of 19
5. Luna x Daddy5 of 19
6. Blue Blue!6 of 19
7. Sebastian!7 of 19
8. Papi!8 of 19
9. Monroe x Moroccan x Golden9 of 19
10. Laiyah!10 of 19
11. Majesty!11 of 19
12. Baby Future & Sienna12 of 19
13. Melody!13 of 19
14. Jessie James x Chance x D'Lila Star14 of 19
15. North West!15 of 19
16. Heiress!16 of 19
17. Royalty!17 of 19
18. Kensli!18 of 19
19. Kairi Chanel!19 of 19
Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When You Hear ‘First Things First’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
comments – add yours