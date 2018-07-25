CLOSE
Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When You Hear ‘First Things First’

Twitter is having an intense cultural debate and we need your help to get to the bottom of it.

Earlier this week, @cledezma09 tweeted that after Iggy Azalea‘s 2014 hit “Fancy” no one would be able to say “first things first” without thinking “I’m the realest.” It didn’t take long for all hell to break loose because, um, Biggie fans say it with us: “First things first, I POPPA!”

But we weren’t the only ones who chimed in…Nicki‘s Barbz didn’t let us forget her “Monster” verse and J. Cole fans say he has some claim to the “First Things First” throne too.

Chime in!

Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When You Hear 'First Things First' was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

