Nobody is ever going to be able to say "first things first'' without immediately saying/thinking "I'm the realest" pic.twitter.com/sDPGOMzzHs — Cristobal Ledezma (@cledezma09) July 23, 2018

Twitter is having an intense cultural debate and we need your help to get to the bottom of it.

Earlier this week, @cledezma09 tweeted that after Iggy Azalea‘s 2014 hit “Fancy” no one would be able to say “first things first” without thinking “I’m the realest.” It didn’t take long for all hell to break loose because, um, Biggie fans say it with us: “First things first, I POPPA!”

But we weren’t the only ones who chimed in…Nicki‘s Barbz didn’t let us forget her “Monster” verse and J. Cole fans say he has some claim to the “First Things First” throne too.

First of all, it’s “First things first, I, Poppa, freaks all the honeys…” https://t.co/8H9z22MgvV — TMTG (@Jo_GotGame) July 24, 2018

It’s definitely “first things first I’ll eat ya brains” but ok https://t.co/n4I3HJ3YTe — buttercup.💚 (@e__moneyy) July 24, 2018

I only hear "First things first Rest In Peace Uncle Phil, for real…" https://t.co/0tP1DWw6DJ — Reg to the E! (@ReggieCOUZ) July 25, 2018

Chime in!

Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When You Hear ‘First Things First’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com