Rev. Al Sharpton, Breakfast With Michael Cohen

Last week, Rev. Al Sharpton got a text from Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and he asked to meet with him.

So, of course, Rev. Sharpton had breakfast with Cohen. He expressed to Rev. Sharpton that he was willing to do what is right for this country and his family. Yesterday Cohen released audio of he and Trump talking about paying someone to cover up an affair.

Trump has repeatedly denied these allegations but the audio makes it obvious that he was not telling the truth, this could mean trouble for the president.

