Rev. Al Sharpton, Breakfast With Michael Cohen

TJMS
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Last week, Rev. Al Sharpton got a text from Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and he asked to meet with him.

So, of course, Rev. Sharpton had breakfast with Cohen. He expressed to Rev. Sharpton that he was willing to do what is right for this country and his family. Yesterday Cohen released audio of he and Trump talking about paying someone to cover up an affair.

Trump has repeatedly denied these allegations but the audio makes it obvious that he was not telling the truth, this could mean trouble for the president.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Rev. Al Sharpton, Breakfast With Michael Cohen was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Rev. Al Sharpton, Breakfast With Michael Cohen

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Happy 19th Anniversary To Tamia And Grant Hill…Also,…
 5 hours ago
07.25.18
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Wife Responds To New 19-Minute Song…
 6 hours ago
07.25.18
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte…
 6 hours ago
07.25.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 8 hours ago
07.25.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson…
 15 hours ago
07.25.18
LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play…
 23 hours ago
07.25.18
Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
10 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
15 items
The Greatest Rick Fox Appreciation Gallery Of All…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Hits The Tonight Show To…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close