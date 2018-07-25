Morning Minute: Trump Got Exposed

| 07.25.18
Last night secret audio was released of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump discussing paying a woman after an affair. And the craziest part is you can hear Trump saying “pay her in cash!” How incriminating is that?!

