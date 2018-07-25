Roland Martin talks to Cornell Belcher about the recent win of first time candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat the democratic incumbent for the Fourteenth Congressional District, Joseph Crowley, and Democrats are “freaking out.”

Martin asks, “why do democrats freak out about one person? Every race will not be the same across America.

Belcher responds by saying, “democrats tend to freak out a lot about a lot of different things.” He says that the platform that Cortez ran on itself was very in line with the American public right now. Adding that, “she is young and dynamic and smart and she is the American dream,” we need people like her, who have lived like most Americans to have a voice in congress.

Martin says that you have to have people who look like the district representing the district.

Roland Martin, Cornell Belcher: Democrats Should Not Freak Out was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

