CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Disgraced Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer Resigns Over His Racist Antics On TV

No one bought Jason Spencer's flimsy excuse for shameful performance.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The racist Georgia state lawmaker who literally showed his rear end and used the N-word on TV has finally listened to calls to step down from office.

See Also: Sorry Not Sorry: Defiant Republican Offers Hollow Apology For Being A Proud Racist

Rep. Jason Spencer submitted his resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

That came after Spencer initially dismissed a demand from Georgia House Speaker David Ralston on Monday to step down, as well as a tweet from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who called Spencer’s performance “appalling and offensive” on the Showtime series, “Who is America?”

Spencer sent his notice via email to Ralston’s office, which forwarded the message to the governor.

The disgraced lawmaker appeared Sunday on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen‘s new cable network show. In the program, Cohen disguises himself as a different character each week and tricks politicians and other public officials into saying and doing things they’d be unlikely to do if they knew their performances would air.

Posing as an Israeli terrorism expert named Col. Erran Morad, Cohen and asked Spencer to participate in a training video on how elected officials can prevent themselves from becoming victims of terrorism.

At one point in the show, Spencer yelled the N-word multiple times, with little prompting from the host. Later, Spencer sent an apparent message to terrorists, calling them, “you damn sand ni—ers,” and threatened to cut off their “d—ks” and shove them in their mouths. He also performed his impression of a Chinese tourist. To top things off, the Republican lawmaker displayed his naked behind as a would-be anti-terrorism technique.

In a letter to the Post on Monday, amid a firestorm of condemnation, Spencer gave the flimsy excuse that Cohen took advantage of his fear of a terrorist attack.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows White Supremacist Attacked At Vigil That Was Mourning Nia Wilson’s Killing

‘It Could Be Anybody’s Child Next’: Family Demands Georgia Cops Be Fired For Police Brutality On Boy

ABC's 'Roseanne'

20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

21 photos Launch gallery

20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

Continue reading 20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

It was a short run. ABC cancels the Roseanne reboot after she compares Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. This is one moment and a long history of racism from the television star. Well, Twitter had time today. Check out the dragging.

Disgraced Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer Resigns Over His Racist Antics On TV was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos…
 5 hours ago
07.26.18
The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When…
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Damn Homie: Bobby Shmurda’s ‘Hot N***a’ & Other…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame…
 17 hours ago
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close