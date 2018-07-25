CLOSE
Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Fayetteville Officer

Tuesday night a pedestrian was hit and killed after trying to cross Raeford Rd. and stepping into the path of a police cruiser.

The incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Raeford Road and Sandalwood Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; the officer was not hurt.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Internal Affairs Uni are investigating.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty.

Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Fayetteville Officer was originally published on thelightnc.com

