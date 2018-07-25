Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Fayetteville Officer

Tuesday night a pedestrian was hit and killed after trying to cross Raeford Rd. and stepping into the path of a police cruiser.

The incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Raeford Road and Sandalwood Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; the officer was not hurt.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Internal Affairs Uni are investigating.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty.

Read more at ABC11.com

