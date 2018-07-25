This Is Totally Ridiculous: Dollar General Cashier Calls Police On Black Woman Using Coupons

Who among us have used several coupons to save on the necessity’s? Couponer Madonna Wilburn of Buffalo, New York did just that. Store manager Ken Dudek felt he needed to call the police on a ‘black women’ who he thought was taking advantage of the coupon system.

The store manager told me he hates people like me, told me to shut up, and more.

Wilburn shared her shopping experience on Facebook this past Wednesday. Her post generated thousands of shares and comments, and got the attention of the corporate office.

See the video below!

This Black woman had the police called on her by a store clerk because she used too many coupons pic.twitter.com/kzAKcTV8Jl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 23, 2018

