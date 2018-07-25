CLOSE
This Is Totally Ridiculous: Dollar General Cashier Calls Police On Black Woman Using Coupons

Who among us have used several coupons to save on the necessity’s?  Couponer Madonna Wilburn of Buffalo, New York did just that. Store manager Ken Dudek felt he needed to call the police on a ‘black women’ who he thought was taking advantage of the coupon system.

 

The store manager told me he hates people like me, told me to shut up, and more.

Wilburn shared her shopping experience on Facebook this past Wednesday. Her post generated thousands of shares and comments, and got the attention of the corporate office.

Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest

GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $655,000 For Woman Who Lost Family In Tragic Duck Boat Accident

