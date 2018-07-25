Top Of The Morning: And The Winner Is…

TJMS
| 07.25.18
Tom was so excited about yesterday’s mega millions drawing that he hadn’t slept since he bought his ticket. He thought for sure he would win and share the wealth with his TJMS family, it didn’t work out that way. Tom was not the winner and he’s a little upset about it, but he was finally able to sleep.

