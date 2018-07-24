Demi Lovato is under hospital treatment after suffering what seemed to be a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

She was transported from her place in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday to an L.A. facility. It is still unknown what her condition is.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse for years. At one point, she lived in a sober living home once she was released from a treatment center. Back in March, she celebrated six years of sobriety from cocaine.

However, last month she released the song “Sober” where she revealed she’s relapsed.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces on Demi’s condition.

Until then, you can swipe through to check out the love Demi is getting from some celebrity comrades.

Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For A Reported Heroin Overdose was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: