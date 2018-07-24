Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus On Black Masculinity

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

As Insecure approaches its season 3 premiere on August 12, Issa Rae wanted to clear up a rumor that began circulating on the internet months ago.

In June, Issa was asked what are some themes she’d like to explore on Insecure. The topic of black masculinity came up and the internet ran with it.

 

 

Issa talked to Global Grind to clear up any confusion. Check out our exclusive interview above.

Issa Rae Denies 'Insecure' Season 3 Will Focus On Black Masculinity

